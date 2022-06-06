Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

3 Prescott Place sold for $488,500 on June 1. This 765 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $450,000.

4 Greene Lane sold for $695,000 on June 1. This 3,092 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

Middletown

18 Woolsey Road sold for $425,000 on June 1. This 1,587 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $425,000.

37 Rosedale Terrace sold for $400,000 on May 31. This 912 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $350,000.

38 Nicholson Crescent sold for $810,000 on June 1. This 2,450 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

8 Tuckerman Avenue sold for $1,525,000 on June 1. This 2,659 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,500,000.

Portsmouth

1134 West Main Road sold for $375,000 on June 1. This property was originally listed for $375,000.

51 Cedar Avenue sold for $715,000 on June 1. This 984 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,900.

125 Gideon Lawton Lane sold for $1,665,000 on June 1. This 4,102 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,749,000.

84 Hedly Street sold for $911,000 on June 2. This 4,081 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $899,900.

152 Riverside Street sold for $629,900 on June 1. This 1,704 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $629,900.

69 Massachusetts Boulevard sold for $360,000 on June 1. This 921 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $374,900.

75 Crestview Drive sold for $815,000 on May 31. This 2,658 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

61 Sherwood Terrace sold for $425,000 on May 31. This 1,624 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $425,000.

Jamestown

33 Whittier Road sold for 2,180,000 on June 3. This 4,486 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,300,000.

Tiverton

110 Pershing Avenue sold for $1,275,000 on June 3. This 1,900 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,249,000.

273 Riverside Drive sold for $500,000 on June 1. This 1,575 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,000.

55 Topsail Drive sold for $615,000 on May 31. This 2,645 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $650,000.

45 Starboard Drive #110 sold for $624,000 on May 31. This $1,648 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $625,000.

263 Village Road sold for $925,000 on May 31. This 3,165 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $925,000.

Little Compton

No sales recorded in Statewide MLS.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.