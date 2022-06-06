The public tour of the ongoing reconstruction of the Newport Pell Bridge ramp that was scheduled for Friday, June 10, has been canceled due to an unforeseen schedule conflict at the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, according to a press release from the Rhode Island General Assembly.

Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) had asked RIDOT to offer the tour as an opportunity for local residents and business owners to get answers to their questions about the project, which will significantly change transportation in Newport and create space for new development.

If the event can be rescheduled, organizers say an announcement will be made at a later date.