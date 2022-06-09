Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, June 10 – 12, 2022.

Friday, June 10

39th Annual Black Ships Festival to take place June 10 – 12

Pell Bridge ramps construction site tour that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled

RIDOT: Lane split starts June 10 for Route 138 East in Newport

Rogers High School Graduation moved to Friday, due to weather

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside: Dockside Fridays with Spiffy featuring Screwloose & Abby Duren at 9:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm, The Race To Alaska at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Timeless at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Norman Bird Sanctuary: Kyshona at 7 pm

Officers Club Deck: The Naticks at 5:30 pm

One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Rejects Beer Co: Comedy night featuring Andrew Kim at 8 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

No meetings are scheduled.

Saturday, June 11

St. Columba’s will host its 29th Annual Garden Party on June 11

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside: Fast Times at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, and Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knights at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Teleydnes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Riptide: Blockhead at 9:30 pm

Shops at Long Wharf: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

No meetings are scheduled.

Sunday, June 12

11th Hour Racing will host a free week-long, ocean-themed initiative in Newport from June 12 to 18

Things To Do

Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Voodoo Alley from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

