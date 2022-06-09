Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, June 10 – 12, 2022.
Six Picks
‘Six Picks’ best strawberry picking in Rhode Island 2022
Friday, June 10
39th Annual Black Ships Festival to take place June 10 – 12
Pell Bridge ramps construction site tour that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled
RIDOT: Lane split starts June 10 for Route 138 East in Newport
Rogers High School Graduation moved to Friday, due to weather
Things To Do
- 10 am to 12 pm – Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Sushi Sake Sail I from Goat Island
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4:30 pm – Ribbon Cutting for Outdoor Classroom/Rain Garden at Melville School
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm – Summer Outdoor Concert Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary featuring Kyshona
- 7 pm – Natural Wines & Cheese Tasting Cruise with Grapes & Gourmet
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Comedy night at Rejects Beer Co.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Dockside Fridays with Spiffy featuring Screwloose & Abby Duren at 9:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm, The Race To Alaska at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Timeless at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Norman Bird Sanctuary: Kyshona at 7 pm
- Officers Club Deck: The Naticks at 5:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: Comedy night featuring Andrew Kim at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, June 11
St. Columba’s will host its 29th Annual Garden Party on June 11
Things To Do
- 8 am to 12 pm – Annual Camp Ramleh Yard Sale at St. George’s School
- 9 am to 5 pm – British Motorcars in Bristol
- 9 am – June Tree Walk: Trees and Shrubs of Salve Regina at Salve Regina University
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm – SUMMER 2022 TIKI KICK-OFF PARTY at Reject Beer Co.
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 5 pm – Newport International Polo Series
- 5:30 pm – Fashion Forward: From Japan to America at Rough Point
- 6 pm – Paint & Sip @ Newport Art House!
- 6:30 pm – Black Ships Gala at Ochre Court
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Fast Times at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, and Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Teleydnes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Riptide: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, June 12
11th Hour Racing will host a free week-long, ocean-themed initiative in Newport from June 12 to 18
Things To Do
- 9 am to 3:30 pm – 9 am to 5 pm – British Motorcars in Bristol
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am – Viking Riders Blessing of the Bikes
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 4 pm – Sushi Sake Sail II from Goat Island
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Voodoo Alley from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
Government
- No meetings are scheduled.