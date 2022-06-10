“Peace and love.” It’s a folk-fueled week on “Six Picks” with local and nationally known indie-folk artists playing various spots around town. That, plus a couple of fundraisers to support local music organizations. Read the details on “Six Picks,” the best in local music this weekend!

Friday: Wanna change the world? “Listen …” (see below). Singer-Songwriter Kyshona was last here a year ago when she shared the stage with Chaka Khan and Allison Russell at the Newport Folk Festival. She returns to the area Friday for a show at the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown at 7PM. Kyshona has been described as a protest singer in the tradition of Pete Seeger with a voice like Aretha Frankin … don’t miss this show! Click here for details.

Friday: “May you have a strong foundation, when the winds of change shift…” It’s the annual Bob Dylan Revival Night at Patrick’s Pub in Providence. The event has been sidelined for a couple of years due to the pandemic, so expect a great show tonight. The proceeds from the $10 cover go to support the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame. The Dylan Night Band headlines, Frank Piccirelli opens, you never known who will show up! Details here.

Friday: Don’t miss the fundraiser Friday for the Rhode Island Folk Festival at the Galactic Theatre in Warren. The free festival is being held on August 28, but funding is needed for it to be a success. Friday’s show features local notables Beth Barron, Allysen Callery, How’s About Charlie and John Fuzek with Amy Bedard. The show starts around 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: “Even when the sun goes down/Still know my world goes ’round.” Speaking of contemporary indie folks, Grammy-Award-winning band Bon Iver (Justin Vernon) will be playing at Bold Point Park Saturday night. Expect to hear some new music from their latest release evermore. Newport Folk Festival alum Bonnie Light Horsemen open at 7:15. A few tickets were just released for the concert. Details here.

Sunday: “You know, it don’t come easy” …. Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band finally get to play the Providence Performing Arts Center Sunday. The show was postponed twice due to Covid. Check out our interview with the 82 year old two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend here and enjoy the show! Music begins around 7:30. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Local artists and international touring bands help make PVD Fest the signature arts event for the capital city. Join the fun in downtown Providence at the free Festival this weekend with dozens of local musicians and headliners Rebirth Brass Band, Hit La Rosa and Eddie Palmieri. Details here.