Festival season is here and we’ve a few big ones previewed this week in “Six Picks Events.” Check out some fun weekend activities below.

All Weekend: The Japan-America Society and Black Ships Festival of Rhode Island will host the 39th Annual Black Ships Festival this weekend at various sites in Bristol. Don’t miss the arts and crafts and martial arts fair at Independence Park Saturday. Check out the full schedule here.

All Weekend: The capital city’s showcase event, PVD Fest returns with great fanfare, cool music, and extraordinary art installations. Check out local musicians alongside headliners like Rebirth Brass Band, Hit La Rosa, and Eddie Palmieri. And don’t forget to stop by the “festival within a festival” the 10th Annual Afrika Nyaga Drum and Dance Festival on Sunday. PVD Fest runs Friday through Sunday. Details here.

All Weekend: Garden City Sips in Cranston is a great way to spend a weekend afternoon. Drop by the Center’s Gazebo green for a series of wine events that feature a selection of vineyards and varietals for sale by the glass. There’s live music, fun lawn games, picnic seating, charcuterie-making workshops, sidewalk sales, shops and restaurants. Details here.

Friday: Miss the PawSox? So do we … meanwhile, the college kids playing their hearts out for the Newport Gulls offer a great night of family fun at Cardines Field in Newport. The season is underway and they take on the Valley Blue Sox at home this Friday. Cheer on this group of MLB hopefuls! Details here.

The Providence Flea moves outdoors for the summer months and

Sunday: The 13th Annual Cause for Paws Classic Car Show to benefit Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter. Cool cars, music, food, and vendors with all proceeds going to support shelter animals! Free admission for spectators. The show begins at 9AM at 171 Service Ave. in Warwick. Details here.