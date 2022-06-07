Due to the weather forecasted for this Thursday, Newport Public Schools announced today that Rogers High School Class of 2022 Graduation has been moved to Friday at 6:00 pm at Toppa Field at Freebody Park.

As of 2:16 pm on Tuesday, the National Weather Service was forecasting for showers, mainly before 5 pm.

Thursday: Showers, mainly before 5pm. High near 72. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday, June 8 will still be the Graduation Walk through the schools, according to a post from Rogers High School.

Update from Rogers High School

Graduates ~ Tomorrow, Weds. June 8 will still be the Graduation Walk through the schools. Please arrive with cap and gown at 9am and meet in the auditorium foyer.

Friday, June 10 will consist of the same plan that was for Thursday!

MANDATORY

REHEARSAL

@ 8:30 am. Meet @ auditorium foyer,

then bussed to Toppa and back

CLASS OF 2022 GRADUATION

Arrive @ 5:00pm, Rogers auditorium foyer. You will be bussed to Toppa and back.