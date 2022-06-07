MIDDLETOWN, RI — Join St. Columba’s for their 29th Annual Garden Party on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the churchyard (55 Vaucluse Ave., Middletown, RI)! The spring celebration benefits the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLKCC) of Newport; with programs from the Food Pantry and Breakfast Program to child care and health screenings, to books for children and lunch and learn for seniors, the Center is “the hub of the wheel” helping our neighbors access all kinds of services to support their lives.

The Garden Party boasts something for all ages, including a traditional Devonshire Cream Tea picnic, petting zoo, carnival ring toss, flower arrangement festival, homemade baked goods, and entertainment. Admission to the Garden Party is free and open to the public. The event is rain or shine and all venues are handicapped-accessible. Visit www.StColumbasChapel.org for additional details on the Garden Party.

Event highlights:



Devonshire Cream Tea

Purchase a boxed tea to go, or to enjoy as a picnic.

Homemade scones with St. Columba’s strawberry jam & Devonshire cream.

Assorted sweets, sandwiches and teas. Reserve here.

Clements Teufel on Piano

Clements will be playing in the Parish Hall throughout the afternoon

Petting Zoo

Animal Affair shares the joy of animals all over New England.

The animals are friendly and docile, with vet certificates of good health.

Flower Festival

This year’s theme is “Renaissance.” Buy a chance to win your favorite floral arrangement.

Green Thumb Plant and Garden Booth

Browse the booth to add a beautiful selection of plants, flowers and shrubs to your garden.

Plentiful Pantry

Gourmet delights and homemade baked goods… yum!

Carnival Toss

Throw hoops to win bottles of wine or jars of candy.

Books, Jigsaw Puzzles and More

Entertainments for every age and taste.

And our ever-popular TREASURE TROVE

Find outstanding bargains on gently loved household items donated by St. Columba’s parishioners.

Ladies of the Rolling Pin – 2:00 pm

Traditional Morris dancing performed in a charming new way.

St. Columba’s Choir Concert – 3:00 pm