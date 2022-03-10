Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, March 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, March 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Here’s a look at what’s up around town – What’s Up in Newport: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Day

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, March 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government