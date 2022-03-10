Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, March 11
- Newport Classical to present Geneva Lewis on March 11
- What’sUpNewp to host annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration, will feature AOH Pipes & Drums, Men’s Singers
- Love Defeats Fear: Newport yoga studio will host ‘Yoga For Ukraine’ on March 11
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 5 pm – St. Patrick’s Day Craft at Newport Public Library
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 3:30 pm to 5 pm – What’sUpNewp’s St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration featuring AOH Pipes & Drums, Men’s Singers at Midtown Oyster Bar
- 4 pm to 8 pm – March Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards/Taproot Brewing
- 6 pm – Big Daddy Award Ceremony and Pre-Parade Party at Hibernian Hall
- 6 pm to 8:30 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm to 8 pm – In the Company of Great Trees – Alan Peck of Wilcox Park & Arboretum at Redwood Library
- 7 pm – Concert: Irish and Celtic Music Band, Turas at Blithewold
- 7:30 pm – MASTERFUL Movers-A groundbreaking performance of new work & live music at Veterans Memorial Auditorium
- 7:30 pm – Geneva Lewis presented by Newport Classical at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blithewold – Concert: Irish and Celtic Music Band, Turas at 7 pm
- Buskers – A night of Original and Traditional Celtic Folk Rock with Anita Mansfield with guest Brendan McCarthy from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Parallel Mothers at 4:30 pm, The Worst Person In The World at 7:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration featuring AOH Pipes & Drums, Men’s Singers from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Those Guys from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, March 12
- What’s Up in Newport: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Day
- Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee names 2022 Grand Marshall, dedication
- Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held, rain, wind, snow, or shine on Saturday
- Newport Police share traffic flow, parking restrictions ahead of Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
- Six Picks: St. Patrick’s Day 2022 – Best parades around Rhode Island
- What’s Up Interview: Alex MacLeod of Rock Hearts, bluegrass band playing BRT in Cumberland March 12
Things To Do
- Newport Saint Patrick’s Parade Day! Here’s a look at what’s up around town – What’s Up in Newport: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Day
- 8 am – Shorebird Stroll with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, & 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 3 pm – Fashion History Sketching Workshop at Blithewold
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
Live Music & Entertainment
- Here’s a look at what’s up around town – What’s Up in Newport: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Day
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, March 13
- This Day in RI History: March 13, 1799 -Oliver Shaw born in Newport
- Brick Alley Pub to host 10th Annual Post-Parade Day Clean-Up, volunteers wanted
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 10 am to 12 pm – Brick Alley Pub to host 10th Annual Post-Parade Day Clean-Up, volunteers wanted
- 10 am to 5 pm –Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, & 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center Welcomes You
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.