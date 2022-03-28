Dress your dog in daffy attire (then have Fido dress you!) and to Bannisters Wharf at 1:30pm. The paw-rade then steps off at 2pm, marching to historic Queen Anne Square where the daffiest dressed dog and daffiest dressed human(s) will receive awards and prizes. FREE! Brought to you by Bannister’s Wharf, The Black Dog and Lucky Dog Resort Photo via Discover Newport

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

Monday, March 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

Jamestown – Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9 am

Little Compton – Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm

Newport – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth Town Council at 6:15 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 4:15 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm

Tuesday, March 29

This Day in RI History: March 29, 1927, TV personality John McLaughlin is born in Providence

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtic – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Little Compton – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee at 4:30 pm, Little Compton Budget Committee at 7 pm

Newport – Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 6 pm, Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 6 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

Wednesday, March 30

Newport Restaurant Group to host Summer Job Fair on March 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club – Mel at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, Anything Goes at 7 pm
  • O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Middletown – Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm

Newport – Newport City Council at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth Investment Committee at 5 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm

Thursday, March 31

This Day in RI History: March 31, 2010, Record-breaking floods devastate the region

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Newport – Newport Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Newport Tax Relief Ad Hoc Committee at 4 pm, Newport Charter Review Commission at 4:30 pm, Miantonomi Park Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Safety Subcommittee at 1:45 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Budget Committee at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm

Friday, April 1

401Gives returns on April 1 with a goal to raise $4 million for nonprofits across Rhode Island

Save The Date: Spring Newport Restaurant Week will take place April 1 – 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Dee Jayne from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Saturday, April 2

This Day in RI History: April 2, 1952, Leon Wilkeson is born in Newport

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –The Manatees from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Concert For A Cause featuing 7 Day Weekend at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef – Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Sunday, April 3

Josh Groban’s “Harmony” Tour Coming to Mohegan Sun April 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club – Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Delta Generators from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

