Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) this week announced that it will host a Summer Job Fair on Wednesday, March 30th from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at 22 Bowen’s located at 22 Bowen’s Wharf in Newport. Applicants will be offered same-day interviews and job offers.

NRG is Rhode Island’s only employee-owned hospitality company and offers full-coverage benefits, food and beverage discounts, generous time off, and opportunities for career advancement.

Positions are available at Castle Hill Inn, 22 Bowen’s, The Mooring, Smoke House, and Foodlove Market and include a variety of front and back-of-house positions including Managers, Servers, Hosts, Bussers, Bartenders, Cooks, Dishwashers, Banquet Staff, Valets, Baristas and Cashiers.

Candidates who are interested but cannot attend the summer job fair are welcome to apply online by visiting: https://www.newportrestaurantgroup.com/careers.