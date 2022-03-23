Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) this week announced that it will host a Summer Job Fair on Wednesday, March 30th from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at 22 Bowen’s located at 22 Bowen’s Wharf in Newport. Applicants will be offered same-day interviews and job offers.

NRG is Rhode Island’s only employee-owned hospitality company and offers full-coverage benefits, food and beverage discounts, generous time off, and opportunities for career advancement.

Positions are available at Castle Hill Inn, 22 Bowen’s, The Mooring, Smoke House, and Foodlove Market and include a variety of front and back-of-house positions including Managers, Servers, Hosts, Bussers, Bartenders, Cooks, Dishwashers, Banquet Staff, Valets, Baristas and Cashiers. 

Candidates who are interested but cannot attend the summer job fair are welcome to apply online by visiting:  https://www.newportrestaurantgroup.com/careers.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).