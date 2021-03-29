John McLaughlin was a Providence-born American television personality and political commentator most noted for his public affairs television show The McLaughlin Group.

McLaughlin was born March 29, 1927 in Providence where he later attended La Salle Academy. He was ordained a priest after graduating Boston College and later received a PhD. from Columbia University.

McLauglin ran unsuccessfully for US Senate in 1970 and later became a speechwriter for President Richard Nixon. After a stint writing for the National Review, he premiered The McLaughlin Group in 1982. The show featured two liberals and two conservatives discussing the issues of the day. McLaughlin quickly became a cult favorite with his no-nonsense management style, frequently parodied by Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live.

The show ran until McLaughlin’s death from prostate cancer in 2016.