Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
Monday, March 21
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm: Gurney’s Newport Skating Rink is open
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- The Fastent Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
City & Government
Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6 pm
Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 11 am, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:10 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am, Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, March 22
Congressman Cicilline, RIDOT to break ground on Aquidneck Avenue resurfacing project
This Day in RI History: March 22, 1966, Martha McSally is born
Things To Do
- 11 am to 5 pm – Service Industry Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink is open
- 5 pm – Lecture on the The Old Stone Mill, Newport, Rhode Island “The Real Story”
- 6 pm – Grub & Grow: Brain Training for Resilience at The Huddle
Entertainment
- Celtic – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, Flee at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton – Little Compton School Committee at 3:30 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 4:30 pm, Little Compton Budget Committee at 7 pm, Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown – Middletown School Committee at 4 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport – Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton School Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 7 pm
Wednesday, March 23
Newport Vineyards to host Interactive Culinary Job Fair Demo on March 23
Lecture on March 23 will spotlight Newport’s first Irish mayor, Patrick J. Boyle
This Day in RI History: March 23, 1948, Musician David Olney born in Providence
Things To Do
- 11 am – Signs of Spring: Witch Hazel Walk at Queen Anne Square
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm – Vietnam Veterans Commemoration / Speaker Series III: “The Lucky Few” the story of “Operations Frequent Wind and New Life”at Elks Lodge
- 6 pm – Irish Museum Lecture: “The Life & Times of Patrick J. Boyle, Newport’s First Irish Mayor”
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club – Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Worst Person In The World at 4:30 pm, Do The Right Thing at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review at 1 pm, Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
Newport – Newport Public Library at 4 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Thursday, March 24
Things To Do
- Portsmouth RI Be Green Kids Consignment Sale at Pennfield School
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, The Eyes of Tammy Faye at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
Middletown – Middletown Personnel Board at 10 am
Tiverton – Tiverton Budget Committee at 6:30 pm
Friday, March 25
This Day in RI History: March 25, 1903, musician Frankie Carle born in Providence
Things To Do
- Portsmouth RI Be Green Kids Consignment Sale at Pennfield School
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm – Broadcaster Dale Arnold at Charter Books
- 6:30 pm – Grey Sail Brewer’s Dinner at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Eyes of Tammy Faye at 4:30 pm, Belfast at 7:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Brass Force Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan Faraday at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
No meetings scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, March 26
Ladies AOH to host Grab and Go Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner on March 26
What’s Up Interview: Guthrie Trapp, playing Jane Pickens with John Oates Saturday March 26
This Day in RI History: March 26, 1953 Lincoln Chafee is born
Things To Do
- Portsmouth RI Be Green Kids Consignment Sale at Pennfield School
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, 4 pm- Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Spring Fling Artesian Fair at 880 E. Main Road in Portsmouth
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Cozy Fires and Tasty Treats at Blithewold: March 26
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 12:30 pm – Low Cost Vaccine Clinic at Potter League For Animals
- 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm to 8:30 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm – An Evening of Songs & Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp at The JPT
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – An Evening of Songs & Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp at 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
No meetings scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, March 27
Things To Do
- Portsmouth RI Be Green Kids Consignment Sale at Pennfield School
- 8 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter Season
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, & 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 12:30 pm – Historic Irish Cemetery Tour
- 1 pm – Reject Beer Co. Art Exhibition featuring the art of local artist Hank Whitin
- 3 pm – “Dancing at the Forty Steps” – Official Closing of Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club – Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Roger Ceresi & The AllStarz Band from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
No meetings scheduled yet, check back for updates.