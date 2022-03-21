Dancing at Forty Steps

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

Monday, March 21

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • The Fastent Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6 pm

Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 11 am, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:10 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am, Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm

Tuesday, March 22

Congressman Cicilline, RIDOT to break ground on Aquidneck Avenue resurfacing project

This Day in RI History: March 22, 1966, Martha McSally is born

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtic – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, Flee at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Jamestown – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Little Compton – Little Compton School Committee at 3:30 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 4:30 pm, Little Compton Budget Committee at 7 pm, Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm

Middletown – Middletown School Committee at 4 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

Newport – Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton School Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 7 pm

Wednesday, March 23

Newport Vineyards to host Interactive Culinary Job Fair Demo on March 23

Lecture on March 23 will spotlight Newport’s first Irish mayor, Patrick J. Boyle

This Day in RI History: March 23, 1948, Musician David Olney born in Providence

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Jamestown – Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review at 1 pm, Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm

Newport – Newport Public Library at 4 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm

Thursday, March 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Middletown – Middletown Personnel Board at 10 am

Tiverton – Tiverton Budget Committee at 6:30 pm

Friday, March 25

This Day in RI History: March 25, 1903, musician Frankie Carle born in Providence

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – The Eyes of Tammy Faye at 4:30 pm, Belfast at 7:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Brass Force Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan Faraday at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, March 26

Ladies AOH to host Grab and Go Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner on March 26

What’s Up Interview: Guthrie Trapp, playing Jane Pickens with John Oates Saturday March 26

This Day in RI History: March 26, 1953 Lincoln Chafee is born

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – An Evening of Songs & Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp at 7 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, March 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club – Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Roger Ceresi & The AllStarz Band from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

City & Government

No meetings scheduled yet, check back for updates.

