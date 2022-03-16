Calling all culinary cru! Interested in working in farm-forward, 100% scratch kitchens?

Newport Vineyards is inviting you to experience their kind of kitchen firsthand during an Interactive Culinary Job Fair Demo on Wednesday, March 23 from 5 pm to 7 pm.

For invited applicants, Newport Vineyards will be holding a whole-animal breakdown demo, right in their kitchen with Executive Chef Andy Teixeira and his culinary cru.

“We wanted to break away from the traditional job fair for our culinary team in order to give them a true peek into our kitchens,” Cassandra Earle, Director of Marketing & Business Development for Newport Vineyards told What’sUpNewp.

To be invited, simply send your resume and availability (including approximate available start date) to Trisha Greene, F&B Director at trisha@newportvineyards.com – you will then be contacted to confirm your invitation. Newport Vineyards says that spots will fill up!

Full Job Fair

Can’t make it to this Interactive Culinary Job Fair night? Join Newport Vineyards for their full Job Fair on Saturday, March 26, from 11 am – 2 pm.

Newport Vineyards and Taproot Brewery are currently hiring for the following culinary positions.

– Jr. Sous

– Line Cooks

– Prep Cooks

– Bakers

Benefits Of Working at Newport Vineyards

Newport Vineyards says that they offer diverse kitchen experience, ranging from a la carte, to catering, and an in-house bakery, a full on-premise produce garden, acres of grapes and fresh beer – all just minutes from downtown Newport, but an easy drive from points north. Competitive pay. Medical, dental & vision benefits are available after 30 days for full-time employees. Simple IRA after 12 months. Employee Discounts on wine, beer, and merch. Flexible Schedules.