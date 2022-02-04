The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians today announced that their Annual Grab and Go Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The dinner will be immediately following the 4 pm Mass at St. Augustin’s Church in Newport.

The dinner will be a Grab and Go from St. Augustin’s Church Hall, instead of their usual sit-down dinner. Also, instead of their typical raffle, they will be selling 50/50 Raffle Tickets for $5.00 each.

The Ladies AOH says that those interested in the dinner should enter the church hall via the Eastnor Road entrance. The price will be $25.00 and children 10 and under will be only $10.00.

Pre-orders only for this event must be placed by: March 19, 2022.

Email k.brady06@yahoo.com (Kathryn Brady) or call (401) 847-7156 (Deanna Conheeny) and leave a message with your name, number of dinners, and pickup time with your order to allow them to have your orders ready when you come by the church hall. Pickup will be after 4:00 PM mass until 6:30 PM.

They will be accepting credit cards, cash, and/or checks.