The Museum of Newport Irish History announces the fifth and final talk in its 20th Annual Michael F. Crowley Lecture Series, to be presented “virtually,” via Zoom, and in-person, at the Wayfinder Hotel, on Wednesday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Guest speaker, Steve Marino, local historian and tour guide, will present a lecture with Q&A to follow entitled: “The Life and Times of Patrick J. Boyle, Newport’s first Irish Mayor.” The lecture is made possible by a generous gift from BankNewport.

When Patrick Boyle became mayor in 1895, few could imagine it was the start of a political career in Newport that would span over twenty years. Steve Marino will explore how this son of Irish Catholic immigrants, a Democrat in a solidly Republican town, managed this political feat. Guests will explore the Gilded Age in Newport through the Irish eyes of Patrick J. Boyle, who died in his seventeenth term in office, in January 1923.

Join Museum members and friends as Steve Marino brings Patrick J. Boyle “back to life” after nearly one hundred years in obscurity.

All are welcome and there is no fee to participate in the lecture via Zoom, but reservations are required to receive the Zoom login information. For more information and to reserve, please visit the “Lectures” page at newportirishhistory.org. Seats are limited for the in-person presentation and reception with light hors d’oeuvres and cash bar to follow at the Wayfinder Hotel, 151 Admiral Kalbfus Road in Newport.

Non-members of the Museum of Newport Irish History wishing to inquire about attending in person, should write to newportirishhistory@gmail.com and include your phone number and number in your party. You may also phone Ann at

(401) 841-5493 for assistance. In-person guests must be fully vaccinated.



Founded in 1996, the Museum of Newport Irish History, is a volunteer-run, non-profit 501c3 organization of over 800 members. In addition to operating an Interpretive Center on Lower Thames Street, the organization sponsors numerous educational, cultural, social, and fundraising events throughout the year, including the popular Michael F. Crowley Lecture Series, now celebrating its 20th season. The organization also restored and maintains the historic Barney Street Cemetery at the corner of Barney and Mount Vernon Streets, steps from Washington Square. It is the final resting place of many of Newport’s earliest Irish residents and was the cemetery established to support Rhode Island’s first Roman Catholic parish.

To learn more or to join the Museum, please visit newportirishhistory.org or stop by the Interpretive Center at 648 Thames Street during public hours.