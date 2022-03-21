Congressman David Cicilline and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti Jr. will join state and local leaders on Tuesday, March 22 to break ground on a project to resurface approximately one mile of Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown, from East Main Road to Green End Avenue.

The $9 million project will reconstruct the badly deteriorated road base and make numerous other safety improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists in this busy commercial corridor, according to RIDOT.

