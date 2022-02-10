Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.

Friday, February 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Lost Daugher at 4:30 pm, Pretty Woman at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9 pm

Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

1 pm – Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review

Saturday, February 12

What’s Up Interview: Doug Woolverton, playing Miles Davis tribute Valentines show Feb. 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Jake Heady from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled at this time.

Sunday, February 13

Newport String Quartet to perform at Trinity Church on Feb. 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Sugar Ray & The Bluetones from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled at this time.

