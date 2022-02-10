Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to your inbox!
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, February 11
22 Things to do in Newport for Valentine’s Day
What’s Up Interview: Stephane Wrembel Playing the Knickerbocker Friday Feb. 11
What’s Up Interview: Mike Reilly of Pure Prairie League
“Six Picks” Events: What to do this weekend – Woof You be Mine, Vegfest and Anti-Valentine’s Day comedy
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm – A Valentine’s Themed Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Lost Daugher at 4:30 pm, Pretty Woman at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
Saturday, February 12
What’s Up Interview: Doug Woolverton, playing Miles Davis tribute Valentines show Feb. 12
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Care Museum
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm – Valentine Wreath Making Workshop at Blanc & Bleu Home Decor
- 1 pm – Men & Women’s Basketball Alumni Reunion at Rogers Gym
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!!
- 5 pm to 10 pm – Valentine’s Day at One Bellevue
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm – Anti-Valentine Day Comedy Show at The Reef
- 7 pm – CFP Laughs Out Loud at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Jake Heady from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time.
Sunday, February 13
Newport String Quartet to perform at Trinity Church on Feb. 13
Things To Do
- 8 am to 5 pm – Valentine’s Day at One Bellevue
- 8 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 3 pm – Valentine’s Day Market at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Care Museum
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm – Galentine’s Sip & Arrange Class at Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- 4 pm – Newport String Project Winter Concert II at Trinity Church
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Sugar Ray & The Bluetones from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time.
Happening Soon
Newport Vineyards to host 26th Annual WINEterfest February 19 – 20
RI native Phil Madeira releasing new album “Bliss” February 18
