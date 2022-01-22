Home to awe-inspiring natural landscapes, cozy nooks and crannies, and the Most Romantic Hotel in America, the City-by-the-Sea makes an excellent destination for valentines. Whether you’re looking for a romantic candlelit dinner, a seaside stroll, or some fireside conversation, here are 22 things you can do in Newport for Valentine’s Day 2022.

*Note: This list is being updated as new information comes in*

TO STAY

The Chanler | Voted Most Romantic Hotel In America by Conde Nast Traveler (2016) and a top 10 most romantic getaway spot by BRIDES (2022), Chanler and its stunning views of First Beach and the Cliff Walk will make it an unforgettable Valentine’s Day. So will it’s one-of-a-kind luxurious rooms, top-notch service, and dining experience at Cara. Book a room here.

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina | Save 22% when you book your 2022 Valentine’s Day weekend at Gurney’s here. At night, you can cozy with your Valentine, sip a warm cocktail, and enjoy views of Narragansett Bay while inside one of Gurney’s festive igloos located on The Lounge & Firepit Deck. Reserve in advance.

The Vanderbilt | Valentine’s Day is an excellent excuse to book a romantic getaway at The Vanderbilt, which was taken over by Auburge Resorts collection in 2021 and given a handsome new look. You and your valentine will fall in love with the fresh, modern makeover of this historic building. Book here.

Brenton Hotel | Save 22% on a 2022 Valentine’s Day getaway at the Brenton Hotel, one of Newport’s new waterfront hotels. View details and other offers here.

The Wayfinder | At the Wayfinder, you’ll find ultra-modern, spacious hotel rooms stocked with all of the essentials you need for a stress-free stay, plus tons of local art. Check out their special offers here and start booking your Valentine’s Day getaway in Newport ASAP.

TO DINE

One Bellevue @ Hotel Viking | Indulge you and your sweetheart’s senses this Valentine’s Day with an exclusive three-course prix fixe offer from One Bellevue starting on February 12th. Price: $78/person (taxes and gratuities additional). Reservations required.

Romance @ The Reef | Don’t miss Romance at The Reef on February 14th! The perfect backdrop for any Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s night out, The Reef is offering a 3-course Prix Fixe menu by fireside or in heated, private igloos overlooking Newport Harbor. Choose from a selection of one-day-only Valentine’s specials and fall in love with dishes from Shrimp Rangoons, to Lobster Risotto and Five Spiced Duck Breast, to Red Velvet Heart Cakes. Make this Valentine’s Day one for the books and make your reservations now! Make your dining room reservations here | Make outdoor igloo reservations here

Castle Hill Inn | Not just one of Newport’s most luxurious and romantic hotels, Castle Hill Inn has an incredible bar and restaurant with one of the most extensive wine selections on the island. This year, you can celebrate with your loved ones at Castle Hill with a special three-course menu available the entire weekend from February 11th–14th. Reservations can be made via email to dining@castlehillinn.com, beginning January 28th, and will be granted in the order they are received, and can also be made online via Open Table up to two weeks in advance of the date you are requesting. Three courses – $92 available February 11-14th. View the special Valentine’s Day menu and book reservations here.

Giusto | Is your valentine a foodie? Then book your Valentine’s Day dinner at Giusto, one of Newport’s newer and much-buzzed-about restaurants. Check out the menu and reservation availability here.

Bouchard Restaurant | Another excellent Valentine’s Day pick for serious foodies is Bouchard. Get a reservation at this award-winning fine dining establishment on Thames Street for an extra special celebration and spectacular food. View the French-inspired menu and book here.

Sky Bar Clarke Cooke House | Skip the box of chocolates this year and get to the Clarke Cooke House for dessert and order the famous Snowball in Hell. View menu/book here.

White Horse Tavern | America’s oldest tavern is cozy and romantic. Get your reservations in before they book up. For more information, head here.

Scales & Shells | If you and your valentine are looking to take advantage of Newport’s local seafood, then you’ll get great bang for your buck at Scales & Shells on Thames Street. Opened by a husband & wife team in 1987, Scales & Shells offers an extensive selection of seafood options. The spicy Lobster Fra Diavlo for two is a great choice for seafood-loving valentines.

TSK | TSK (stands for Thames Street Kitchen) is a downtown kitchen and bar focusing on local, sustainable and seasonal ingredients, and is great for a couple whose ideal dinner involves small shared plates and an eclectic wine selection. The menu is a creative blend of classic riffs and unique infusions.

22 Bowen’s | Treat yourself to a memorable night out at this classic harborside steakhouse and tavern. Make a reservation here.

TO DRINK

Malt on Broadway | Enjoy craft cocktails, a selection of 31 draft beers, and craft selections, with many Single Malts, Bourbons & Irish Whiskeys at this Broadway restaurant with deep Irish roots. Details and reservations here.

Newport Vineyards | Want to sample locally grown wines and beer made right on Aquidneck Island? Head to Newport Vineyards for a wine tasting or, if hops are more your thing, hop next door to Taproot Brewing to try a flight. More info and reservations here.

TO DO

Have some laughs at the Anti-Valentine’s Day Comedy Show On February 12th, The Reef is hosting an Anti-Valentine’s Day Comedy Show starting at 7 pm. Call to purchase tickets at (401) 324-5852.

Stroll the Cliff Walk | Bundle up and take a stroll along the Cliff Walk. Take a photo under the “Love is Life” message with your Valentine, and tag it #whatsupnewp. Learn more about the Cliff Walk here.

See a movie at JPT Film and Event Center | There’s something much more romantic about seeing a movie at the historic JPT vs. the regular cinema. Plus, you can enjoy wine and beer while you’re there. Take your valentine to see An Officer and a Gentleman on February 14th. browse JPT’s February screening schedule here.

Complete the Water Journey at Bodhi Spa | Experiencing the therapeutic Water Journey at the Bodhi Spa with your valentine is the ultimate luxury. You’ll both feel rejuvenated and refreshed after you float in the Epsom Salt and Dead Sea Salt pools, sit in the aromatherapy steam room and infrared sauna and plunge into the Cold Plunge pool. If you really want to indulge, go for a couple’s massage afterward. Book in Newport or Providence here.

Shop the Valentine’s Day Market | Head to Sandywoods Farmer’s Market in Tiverton on 2/13 from 10 am-3 pm for a special Valentine’s Day Market. Over 40 vendors will be there. Expect Artisan foods, Makers, Artists, Valentine’s Specials, and more. Get details here.