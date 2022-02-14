Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to your inbox!
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Monday, February 14
Things To Do
25 Things to do in Newport for Valentine’s Day
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm – VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER at The Reeg
Monday, February 14
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization with Bill Murray and Jan Vogler at 4:30 pm, An Officer And A Gentleman at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Jamestown Affordable Housing
- 3 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
Tuesday, February 15
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience
Tuesday, February 15
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 6 pm – Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6:45 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
Wednesday, February 16
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm –In Celebration of Black History Month, Music Appreciation Series with Dr. Markward: Black Composers and their Contributions to American Classical Music with Redwood Library
- 6:30 pm – Newport Out Bookclub at The Huddle
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
Wednesday, February 16
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 12 pm – Jamestown Affordable Housing
- 4 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 4:30 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:15 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
Thursday, February 17
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – In Celebration of Black History Month, Black History Month and the Perils of Symbolic Blackness with Dr. Brenna Wynn Greer, Associate Professor Wellesley College at Redwood Library
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Newport Out Skate Night
- 7 pm – Virtual Paint Night with Mermaid Masterpieces
Thursday, February 17
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen at 9 pm
City & Government
- 8 am – Newport Trust & Investment Commission
- 3:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 4 pm – Newport Public Library
- 4:30 pm – Newport Charter Review Commission
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
Friday, February 18
Save The Date: Newport Burger Bender returns Feb. 18 – 27
Chefs will be squaring off-with relish for the return of Newport Burger Bender, Feb.18-27
Musical “An Officer and a Gentleman” coming to PPAC Feb.18-20
What’s Up Interview: Choreographer Patti Wilcox of “An Officer and a Gentleman” – at PPAC Feb 18-20
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Taproot Beer Hall Night
- 5 pm – A Valentine’s Themed Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 6 pm – Art of Wine Class at The Huddle
- 7:30 pm – Poulenc Trio presented by Newport Classical at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Friday, February 18
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Hit Play Band at 9 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.
Saturday, February 19
Newport Vineyards to host 26th Annual WINEterfest February 19 – 20
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 26th Annual WINEterfest Weekend at Newport Vineyards
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at 41 North
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Create your own Herbal Medicine at The Huddle
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!!
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Saturday, February 19
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – John Erikson at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.
Sunday, February 20
Newport Vineyards to host 26th Annual WINEterfest February 19 – 20
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 26th Annual WINEterfest Weekend at Newport Vineyards
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at 41 North
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Newport’s Drag Brunch at Parlor
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm – Newport Espresso Martini Challenge at Bar & Board
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Neal McCarthy Problem from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.
