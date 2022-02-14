Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, February 14

Things To Do

25 Things to do in Newport for Valentine’s Day

2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink

5 pm – VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER at The Reeg

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Tuesday, February 15

Things To Do

2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink

5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, February 16

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, February 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen at 9 pm

City & Government

Friday, February 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Hit Play Band at 9 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Saturday, February 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – John Erikson at 5:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, February 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Neal McCarthy Problem from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government