Newport Vineyards will host their 26th Annual WINEterfest on February 19th & 20th!
The festival will include tasting bars for Newport Vineyards wine and Taproot Beer plus fun bites by their culinary team, live music & the ice bar!
They have two session times each day to choose from (and limited capacity so grab your tickets soon)!
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
Session 1: 12:00 – 2:30
Session 2: 2:30 – 5:00
Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022
Session 1: 12:00 – 2:30
Session 2: 2:30 – 5:00
*Only 1 session permitted per person per day.
Tickets are $32 for General Admission and $27 for Case Club/Cru Club members.
Tickets include admission & tasting – your choice of 6 tastes from their wine and beer bars! Food items & additional beverages are available for purchase.
Kids 15 and under are free (no ticket required). For 16+ and non-tasting tickets, please email info@newportvineyards.com.
