Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!

Newport Vineyards will host their 26th Annual WINEterfest on February 19th & 20th!

The festival will include tasting bars for Newport Vineyards wine and Taproot Beer plus fun bites by their culinary team, live music & the ice bar!

They have two session times each day to choose from (and limited capacity so grab your tickets soon)!

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
Session 1: 12:00 – 2:30
Session 2: 2:30 – 5:00

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022
Session 1: 12:00 – 2:30
Session 2: 2:30 – 5:00

*Only 1 session permitted per person per day.

Tickets are $32 for General Admission and $27 for Case Club/Cru Club members.

Tickets include admission & tasting – your choice of 6 tastes from their wine and beer bars! Food items & additional beverages are available for purchase.

Kids 15 and under are free (no ticket required). For 16+ and non-tasting tickets, please email info@newportvineyards.com.

Purchase tickets here.

Latest from WUN

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).