Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

“Six Picks” Events: What to do in RI this weekend – Trolls, Burgers and Bruins

Friday, February 18

Save The Date: Newport Burger Bender returns Feb. 18 – 27

Chefs will be squaring off-with relish for the return of Newport Burger Bender, Feb.18-27

Musical “An Officer and a Gentleman” coming to PPAC Feb.18-20

What’s Up Interview: Choreographer Patti Wilcox of “An Officer and a Gentleman” – at PPAC Feb 18-20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Hit Play Band at 9 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Saturday, February 19

Newport Vineyards to host 26th Annual WINEterfest February 19 – 20

What’s Up Interview: Jazz pianist Greg Murphy coming to the Narrows Center Saturday Feb. 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Mel & the Unruly Roots from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Clarke Cooke House – The Foreverly Brothers at 10 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – John Erikson at 5:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

11 am – Tiverton Town Council

Sunday, February 20

Newport Vineyards to host 26th Annual WINEterfest February 19 – 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Neal McCarthy Problem from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government