Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
“Six Picks” Events: What to do in RI this weekend – Trolls, Burgers and Bruins
Friday, February 18
Save The Date: Newport Burger Bender returns Feb. 18 – 27
Chefs will be squaring off-with relish for the return of Newport Burger Bender, Feb.18-27
Musical “An Officer and a Gentleman” coming to PPAC Feb.18-20
What’s Up Interview: Choreographer Patti Wilcox of “An Officer and a Gentleman” – at PPAC Feb 18-20
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 1 pm & 2:15 pm – Newport Seal Tour with Save The Bay
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Taproot Beer Hall Night
- 5 pm – A Valentine’s Themed Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 6 pm – Art of Wine Class at The Huddle
- 7:30 pm – Poulenc Trio presented by Newport Classical at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Hit Play Band at 9 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Saturday, February 19
Newport Vineyards to host 26th Annual WINEterfest February 19 – 20
What’s Up Interview: Jazz pianist Greg Murphy coming to the Narrows Center Saturday Feb. 19
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 26th Annual WINEterfest Weekend at Newport Vineyards
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at 41 North
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Create your own Herbal Medicine at The Huddle
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 1 pm & 2:15 pm – Newport Seal Tour with Save The Bay
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!!
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Mel & the Unruly Roots from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – The Foreverly Brothers at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – John Erikson at 5:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- 11 am – Tiverton Town Council
Sunday, February 20
Newport Vineyards to host 26th Annual WINEterfest February 19 – 20
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 26th Annual WINEterfest Weekend at Newport Vineyards
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at 41 North
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Newport’s Drag Brunch at Parlor
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 1 pm & 2:15 pm – Newport Seal Tour with Save The Bay
- 2 pm – Newport Espresso Martini Challenge at Bar & Board
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Neal McCarthy Problem from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
- Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.