It’s another busy winter weekend out there with lots to do in and around RI. Check out a few happenings around the state in our weekly feature “Six Picks Events.”

All Weekend: Don’t miss An Officer and a Gentleman at the Providence Performing Arts Center this weekend. The producers of the 1982 Richard Gere, Deborah Winger film re-make visited the Newport Naval Station to help plan the musical. The show features a rocking 80s soundtrack. Further details and tickets here.

Saturday and Sunday: Wineterfest returns to Newport Vineyards this weekend with two sessions each day Saturday and Sunday. Tickets include admission & tasting – your choice of 6 tastes from their wine and beer bars. A few tickets remain. Click here for more.

Saturday and Sunday: Expect a hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and their friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first-ever live tour. Bring the kids to The Vets in Providence for Trolls LIVE! for family shows Saturday and Sunday. Tickets and further details here.

All Weekend: Head to many of Newport’s finest restaurants for the annual Burger Bender, a friendly competition among burger makers on the island. There’s something for everyone with traditional burgers, as well as veggie-based alternatives. Learn more about the culinary event in our story here. Check out participating restaurants here.

Friday and Sunday: It’s “Fans Choice Weekend” at the Dunkin Donuts Center where the Providence Bruins take on the Hershey Bears Friday and Sunday. Fans will decide everything from the jerseys the P-Bruins wear for the games to, the goal songs, player headshots, and graphics shown on the video scoreboard. Check the Dunk website for ticket specials and more. Details here.

All Weekend: Check out a fascinating new exhibition at the Newport Art Museum curated by Megan Horn. Above/Below “offers new perspectives on our world by carrying viewers high up over and below the earth’s surface.” The exhibit features “bird’s-eye views to up-close encounters” from the Museum’s permanent collection. Running through April 24. Details here.

