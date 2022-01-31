After a year off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Newport Burger Bender, Discover Newport’s “best burger” contest returns to Newport and Bristol Counties February 18th – 27th, 2022!

Local restaurants will once again be throwing their buns in the ring with hopes of being crowned the Best Burger (and there is more than just beef!) in Newport.

Try one. Try Some. Try them all. Then vote for your favorite burger (voting begins February 18th.)

Discover Newport will have all the juicy details and photos of participating beef burgers and plant-based/non-beef burgers here on their website soon.

Results of 2020 Burger Bender

The competition in the 2020 edition of the Newport Burger Bender was stiff with a record-breaking 40 burgers representing 29 restaurants.

In 2020, the Grill at Forty 1° North walked away with the award for the most votes in that year’s new non-beef burger category. “The Grill Vegan Burger” was comprised of a house-made chickpea, quinoa and roasted vegetable patty topped with marinated grilled red onion and vegan aioli, all served on a sea salt-dusted caraway roll.

Defending champion LaForge Casino Restaurant reigns supreme once again in the beef burger category for “The Wilbur,” an homage to Zuckerman’s famous pig from the children’s novel, “Charlotte’s Web.” The ½ Ib. special brisket-chuck-short rib blend burger was topped with Applewood smoked thick-cut bacon, Crown Royal Bourbon maple-braised pork belly, spicy Louisiana BBQ, apple cider-dijon spread, baby arugula, smoked gouda, aged white cheddar cheese, tomatoes and house made spicy pickles all served on a brioche roll.

Ten more burgers captured both hearts and palates alike. Local/regional media set out on a quest for the best while other top vote-getters have been recognized for their outstanding performance. Read more – 2020 Newport Burger Bender winners announced

