As pandemic conditions continue to improve, live music is slowly returning to the region. Check out a few of our favorites this weekend in our column “Sic Picks Music.” Note: Many bands/venues still have restrictions in place, so when in doubt, it’s a good idea to bring vaccine cards and masks. Have a great weekend!

Friday: Toronto-based Wild Rivers bring carefully crafted lyrics and sweet harmonies to Fete in Providence Friday night. You’ll hear songs from their critically acclaimed new album Sidelines. Details here. And head back to the Fete ballroom Saturday for Bad Suns.

Friday: Legendary folk singer Tom Rush returns to the Narrows Center Friday night at 8PM. Rush began his career almost 60 years ago, and shares stories in concert about the Boston/Cambridge folk scene in its heyday. Skinny dipping with Details here.

Friday: Support local singer-songwriter’s at “Singer-Songwriter Night” at Askew in Providence with local artists Allison Rose, Becca Neveu, Stev DelMonico, Nicole Gauthier, Tammy LaForest and Russ Connors. Details here.

Friday: It’s a rock show at Mohegan Sun with Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Slaughter, and Quiet Riot appearing in the Arena. Tickets only $25 – earplugs optional. Details here.

Friday: A nice double bill is on tap at the Galactic in Warren where Barn Burning and Jets Can’t Land are scheduled to arrive at around 9PM. Check out the coolest spot in Warren and rock out to a pair of local faves. Details here.

Saturday: Get your rockabilly fix with Big! Boom! Daddies! at Pumphouse Music in Wakefield Saturday night at 7PM. The band puts their spin on hits by the hits of the Stray Cats, The Rolling Stones, John Lee Hooker, Chuck Berry, Elvis and more! Details here.

