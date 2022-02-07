Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Monday, February 7
Things To Do
- 10 am – Watercolor Painting with Artist Mary Ellen Dwyer at Blithewold
- 11 am – John Tschirch’s Winter Lecture Series at Blithewold
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5:30 pm – Fix-A-Flat Clinic with Bike Newport
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Jamestown Affordable Housing
- 9 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
- 6:10 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library & Portsmouth Design Review Board
Tuesday, February 8
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience
- 5:30 pm – Newport Gilded Age in Color at Newport Art Museum
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – House of Gucci at 4 pm, Breakfast at Tiffany’s at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 3 pm – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 3:30 pm – Tiverton School Building Committee
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 4:30 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Wednesday, February 9
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm – In Celebration of Black History Month, “Disappearing Ink: Rhode Island Black Literature & the Black Press in Rhode Island” A Conversation With Robb Dimmick and Ray Rickman on Stages of Freedom’s Latest Project Virtual Lecture with Redwood Library
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Moonstruck at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 10:15 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 1 pm – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 2:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
Thursday, February 10
Charter Books, JPT will present Buster Keaton’s ‘The General’ and a Conversation with Author/Critic Dana Stevens on February 10
Charter Books and The JPT to host a conversation, film screening with Dana Stevens, author of ‘Camera Man’
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm – Buster Keaton’s ‘The General’ + a conversation with critic Dana Stevens at JPT Film & Event Center
- 8 pm – 100 Days Celebration hosted by Senior Challenge 2022 at O’Brien’s Pub
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Lost Daugher at 2:30 pm, The General And A Conversation With Author/Film Critic Dana Stevens at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
Friday, February 11
22 Things to do in Newport for Valentine’s Day
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm – A Valentine’s Themed Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Lost Daugher at 4:30 pm, Pretty Woman at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Pros from Dover from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – The Naticks from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
Saturday, February 12
What’s Up Interview: Doug Woolverton, playing Miles Davis tribute Valentines show Feb. 12
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Care Museum
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm – Valentine Wreath Making Workshop at Blanc & Bleu Home Decor
- 1 pm – Men & Women’s Basketball Alumni Reunion at Rogers Gym
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!!
- 5 pm to 10 pm – Valentine’s Day at One Bellevue
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm – CFP Laughs Out Loud at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Travelin’ Wanna’ B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play from 8 pm to 12 am
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, February 13
Newport String Quartet to perform at Trinity Church on Feb. 13
Things To Do
- 8 am to 5 pm – Valentine’s Day at One Bellevue
- 8 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 3 pm – Valentine’s Day Market at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Care Museum
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm – Galentine’s Sip & Arrange Class at Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- 4 pm – Newport String Project Winter Concert II at Trinity Church
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Delta Generators from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
