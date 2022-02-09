Actor, writer, comedian, and producer Charlie Day was born on February 9, 1976, in New York City. His family moved to Middletown, RI where Day’s father worked as a Professor of Music History at Salve Regina University and his mother was a piano teacher at The Pennfield School.

Day graduated from Portsmouth Abbey and later majored in Art History at Merrimack College. He broke into the movie industry as voice-over announcer with the Independent Film Channel, before starring in the FX television hit It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He also appeared on episodes of Law and Order, Third Watch, and Saturday Night Live, which he hosted in 2011.

Day has since starred in several films including Pacific Rim, Bad Company and Monster’s University. Over the course of his career, he’s been nominated for several awards including the MTV Movie Award and the Teen Choice Award. He recently directed and starred in the comedy El Tonto, featuring Kate Beckinsdale, Edie Falco, and John Malkovich.

Day currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and “Always Sunny” co-star Mary Elizabeth Ellis.