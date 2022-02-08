Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Interim Director Dr. Jim McDonald will host a COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 pm on Wednesday to provide an update on the State’s masking policies.

According to McKee’s office, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor; Senior Advisor and Chief COVID-19 Administrator Marc Pappas; Ana Novais, Assistant Secretary, Executive Office of Health and Human Services; Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green; and Ernie Almonte, Chief of Staff, Lt. Governor’s Office will also be present for the briefing.

The briefing will be broadcast live as it happens on the Governor’s Facebook Page. We’ll include a copy of the video below as soon as we have a copy of it.