On February 13th at 4 pm, the Newport String Quartet will be performing works both old and new, pairing antiphons by medieval Benedictine mystic Hildegard von Bingen with American composer Lou Harrison’s boisterous Estampie.

The program will also feature an impressionistic string quartet by little known Dutch composer Hënriette Bosmans, as well as Mozart’s String Quartet in D Major K 575 “The Violet”. This event is co-sponsored by Music at Trinity.

Ticket Info – $20 General AdmissionProceeds support the Newport String Project’s free after-school youth mentoring and community programs. CLICK HERE to reserve tickets

Proof of vaccination and masks will be required for attendees. Reservations are strongly recommended as seating will be limited to facilitate social distancing.

Learn more at newportstringproject.org.