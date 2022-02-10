A good forecast means it’s time to get out and enjoy live events around Rhode Island this weekend. Read on for a few of our favorites.

Friday: What Puppy Bowl? In what could potentially be the cutest event ever held in the state, “Woof You Be Mine,” a puppy adoption event is being held Friday at The Guild in Pawtucket starting at 6PM. It’s basically speed dating for puppies … with craft beer, vendors and more. Details here.

Saturday and Sunday: Don’t veg at home this weekend … Crunch it up at the RI Vegfest at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence with over 85 vendors featuring a range of plant-based products. The event includes non-profit organizations, restaurants, bars, vegan makers & artists, and more from all over the US. Click here for more information and tickets.

Saturday: No need for Valentine’s Day? Then head to the Anti-Valentine Day comedy show Saturday at 7PM at The Reef in Newport for some of the region’s best comedy with Alyssa Viscomi, Rob Greene, Kim Tingle, and Doug Key. Details here.

Saturday: Culture up pre-Super Bowl … it will be a special night at The Vets in Providence Saturday when the RI Philharmonic presents guest conductor Lina Gonzalez-Granados leading Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Also on the program, Frank’s Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra, and Barber’s: Cello Concerto. Click here for more information and tickets.

All Weekend: The Festival Ballet returns with a production of Up Close on Hope running through February 20. The world premiere from choreographers Ja’ Malik and Paulo Arrais takes place at the Black Box Theatre in Providence. Details here.

Super Bowl Sunday: It’s a West Coast event this year and temperatures are expected to be around 90 in Los Angeles where the game is being held. We recommend cozying up at home or heading out to your favorite sports bar for the big game. Patriots fans … wait till next year!