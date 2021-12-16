Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

[Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI]

Friday, December 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Randy Robbins and friends from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, December 18

7 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Dec. 18 -19)

Common Fence Music to present Nellie McKay Saturday, December 18th at Casino Theater

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Casino Theatre – Common Fence Music Presents Nellie McKay at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Green Valley Country Club – YNot2 from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Steve Smith & The Naked from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Juice Box at 9 pm

Newport Sportsman’s Club – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live music at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Dee and Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, December 19

Jay Leno to perform at Firehouse Theatre for 5 consecutive nights

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Neal & The Vipers from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham – Live music at 4:30 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm, Jay Leno at 8 pm

City & Government