Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

[Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI]

Monday, November 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

6 pm – Tiverton Town Council

Tuesday, November 30

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center –WUN & JPT present Pulp Fiction Party with live music from The Teledynes. Doors/music at 6:30 pm, film at 7:30 pm.

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am

City & Government

Wednesday, December 1

MLK Center to host free community holiday dinner on December 1

Singing For Shelter returns December 1 – 22, nightly virtual live concerts will raise money for local shelters

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

Official Opening of Christmas in Newport, 6:00 p.m., Washington Sq. Features proclamation from the Mayor, tree lighting, Newport Artillery cannon salute, music TBD. Free. www.christmasinnewport.org

6:00 p.m., Washington Sq. Features proclamation from the Mayor, tree lighting, Newport Artillery cannon salute, music TBD. Free. www.christmasinnewport.org Newport County Orchestra in Concert , 7 p.m., Casino Theater, 9 Freebody St. Classical and Holiday music sponsored by the Salve Regina University Music Dept. admission $10, seniors/students $8 . 401-341-2297. www.salve.edu/music-theater-and-dance

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Mrs. Doubtfire at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, December 2

Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting scheduled for December 2 at Rhode Island State House

On This Day In Newport History: Touro Synagogue Dedicated on December 2, 1763

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – Love Actually at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 8 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

Friday, December 3

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

Newport History Tours- Holiday Lantern Tour: 4:00 p.m. Tours depart from the Museum of Newport History. Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walk (Tours last about an hour). Learn how Newporters did, or didn’t, observe the holidays. Tickets: $20 per person, $15 for NHS members along with active duty and retired military, and $8 for children ages 5-12. Tours depart from the Brick Market Museum and Shop at 127 Thames Street. For tickets visit:www.NewportHistory.org.

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Truffle Hunters at 4:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Mel Hawkins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled at this time.

Saturday, December 4

Salve Hockey Team will raise money for Newport Mental Health, Movember Foundation during their match on Saturday

What’s Up Interview: Hubby Jenkins coming to Common Fence Point December 4

Blackstone River Theatre Holiday Craft Fair and Festival returns with 24 crafters and live music

Casual and Connected: Live dance and music performance coming to Jamestown Arts Center

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

21st Annual Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale, 9-12 p.m., Rotunda at Easton’s Beach. Christmas wreaths and table top decorations created by designers, artists, gardeners and florists from the community. All proceeds go to Lucy’s Hearth. 401-847-2021.

9-12 p.m., Rotunda at Easton’s Beach. Christmas wreaths and table top decorations created by designers, artists, gardeners and florists from the community. All proceeds go to Lucy’s Hearth. 401-847-2021. St. Spyridon’s Greek Church Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m., St. Spyridon’s Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames Street, Corner of Thames and Brewer Sts., Christmas Bazaar.Free.

9 a.m., St. Spyridon’s Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames Street, Corner of Thames and Brewer Sts., Christmas Bazaar.Free. Rogers High School Athletic Boosters Assoc 5th annual tree and wreath sale: 8 am- 6 pm, International Yacht Restoration School (IYRS) parking lot, 449 Thames St. Canadian balsam wreaths, decorated by Rogers parents and students, will be sold along with 8-foot Balsam and Fraser trees. Wreaths will be available in traditional, coastal and other handcrafted designs. There will also be a small supply of undecorated wreaths. Rogers students will be on hand to help load purchases and FREE delivery is available in Newport.

8 am- 6 pm, International Yacht Restoration School (IYRS) parking lot, 449 Thames St. Canadian balsam wreaths, decorated by Rogers parents and students, will be sold along with 8-foot Balsam and Fraser trees. Wreaths will be available in traditional, coastal and other handcrafted designs. There will also be a small supply of undecorated wreaths. Rogers students will be on hand to help load purchases and FREE delivery is available in Newport. A Rough Point Holiday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rough Point Museum, 680 Bellevue Ave. Every season at Rough Point offers something special — come experience Doris Duke’s Newport home during the coziest and merriest days of the year. Rooms of the museum will be spruced up for the Christmas holiday, while other rooms will be cloaked in their winter coverings. Together, these spaces tell the story of Rough Point’s holiday traditions and the off-season routines of one of Newport’s summer cottages. $15.00 Adults, $8.00 Students, Under 12 Free. See information about safety guidelines at: www.newportrestoration.org/roughpoint . Questions?: 847-8344. visit@newportrestoration.org

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Common Fence Point Community Center – Hubby Jenkins at 8 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

Surf Club – Traveling Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Outcry from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled at this time.

Sunday, December 5

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

Rogers High School Athletic Boosters Assoc 5th annual tree and wreath sale: 8 am- 4 pm (or while supplies last), International Yacht Restoration School (IYRS) parking lot, 449 Thames St. Canadian balsam wreaths, decorated by Rogers parents and students, will be sold along with to 8-foot Balsam and Fraser trees. Wreaths will be available in traditional, coastal and other handcrafted designs. There will also be a small supply of undecorated wreaths. Rogers students will be on hand to help load purchases and FREE delivery is available in Newport.

, 2:00-4:00 p.m., 311 Berkeley Ave, Middletown. A Colonial Christmas at the home of the 18th century philosopher George Berkeley, admission Free, donations graefully accepted. www.whitehallmuseumhouse.org, Newport Community Band/Salve Regina Jazz Ensemble in Concert , 3 p.m., Casino Theater, 9 Freebody St. SRU Newport Community Band, Jazz Ensemble, performing holiday favorites. admission $10, seniors/students $8 . 401-341-2297. www.salve.edu/music-theater-and-dance

, 3 p.m., Casino Theater, 9 Freebody St. SRU Newport Community Band, Jazz Ensemble, performing holiday favorites. admission $10, seniors/students $8 . 401-341-2297. www.salve.edu/music-theater-and-dance Advent Lessons and Carols at Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist, , 5 pm, 61 Washington St. Advent Lessons & Carols is an atmospheric sequence of traditional readings and Advent carols with congregational hymns. Join in a centuries-old journey from twilight to light as the historic church on the Point begins in near-darkness and progresses in stages to full light along with the music. Directed by Peter Stoltzfus Berton; and with special guest readers. parishoffice@saintjohns-newport.org

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled at this time.