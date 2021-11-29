The Salve University’s Seahawks’ Hockey Team is celebrating its first-ever Mental Health Awareness Night at its December home game against Suffolk University this Saturday, December 4 at 7 p.m. at the St. George’s Hockey Rink by donating proceeds to Newport Mental Health and the Movember Foundation.

“I decided to organize this as a way to raise awareness amongst my teammates, Salve students, and the community,” said event organizer and Psychology student Anthony Azzuno (‘22). Azzuno added that he and the team will be providing boomsticks to the first 100 participants.

Members of the Salve Seahawks are not without their own first-hand experiences. Senior Salve Hockey Player George Sennot recounts his recent mental health challenge. “I didn’t leave my bedroom for about four months. It’s much better now. We all have our moments,” said Sennott, referring to over 60 percent of the 18 to 24-year-olds, who have reported feelings of anxiety or depression in the U.S. during the pandemic. “It’s important that we all speak up. That’s our message as a team.”

The team will be splitting the $5 entrance fee and monies raised through selling Seahawks’ hockey jerseys along with several raffle items to Newport Mental Health, a community mental health center providing behavioral health services regardless of income level or insurance and the Movember Foundation. The Movember Foundation, an organization that runs a charity event, which involves the growing of mustaches to heighten awareness of men’s mental and physical health, such as prostate and testicular cancers, and suicide.

“We’re thrilled that Salve students thought of us and are aware of the importance of seeking help and treating mental health challenges,” said Newport Mental Health President and CEO Jamie Lehane in a statement. “ It’s so inspiring to see the excellent work that Salve has done in training their students to be the leaders of tomorrow.”

Newport Mental Health, a federally Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic offers evidence-based mental health services to the 82,000 residents of Newport County, regardless of ability to pay. On an annual basis, NMH serves over 1,450 high-risk adults and children at its five locations.