Blackstone River Theatre will hold its 13th annual Holiday Craft Fair and Festival on Saturday, December 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, R.I. Admission is free. Visit www.riverfolk.org for more information. Masks are required for shoppers and vendors.

This free event allows the community to support future Blackstone River Theatre programming as well as area craft vendors and artisans while they do their holiday shopping locally. There will be 24 crafters, artists and home-based businesses on site and shoppers will be able to listen to continuous live music by Bob Drouin, Ed Sweeney, Russell Gusetti, Cathy Clasper-Torch, The Broad Street Fiddlers, Ryefield Cove, and Atwater~Donnelly throughout the day. There will also be raffle prizes and a bake sale table.

Vendors include: Designs by Diana (Celtic-themed jewelry, artwork, collectibles), L&N Toasty Totes (pocketbooks and totes), Legging Crazy (unique, funky and fashionable leggings), Turn Around (sun catchers from vintage RI beads, wire, and locally harvested sea glass), Scentsy, Wooden Buttons (Creative and fun crochet children’s wear), @filmmakerdave (Picturesque Rhode Island landmarks from above), Oscar Ducharme Creations in Wood (hand-made wooden plaques, ornaments and more).

Also attending: Pocasset Wampanoag Creations (native American artwork and jewelry), Jane’s Place (crafts in wood and leather), Bell’s on my Toes (Christmas decorations), Cards by Sandra (greeting cards), Kissable Lips & Make up by Crissy, Tree’s Creations (cancer awareness earrings and bracelets), Party Time Mixes, Lúibíní/Little Loops Knits (Handmade accessories in natural yarns), Duarte Decor (Christmas and winter wreathes), Timeless Treasures, BeachArt by Chrissie (driftwood art and vintage gifts), Celtic Mor (vintage Celtic jewelry), and Thomas Terceira Creations (collage, decoupage, prints and posters).

