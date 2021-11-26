The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center will be holding a free community holiday dinner on Wednesday, December 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The holiday dinner, sponsored by The Aramli Foundation and BedJet, will be free of charge for anyone in attendance. 

With catering by Midtown Oyster Bar, this dinner will offer a surf & turf selection to accompany a tasteful, elegant menu from one of Newport’s finest restaurants. While this dinner will be held indoors at the Center’s Marcia Ferrar Room, takeaway options will also be provided to guests who would like to take their meals to go. 

In a press release, the MLK Center sends “thanks to the amazing team at The Aramli Foundation and BedJet for their continued generosity in supporting our community”. 

