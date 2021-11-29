Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Newport, RI.

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 18 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 15 to 18 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers between 1 am and 2 am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 9:00 am EST Nov 29, 2021