Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Newport, RI.
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 18 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 15 to 18 mph.
Friday Night: A chance of rain showers between 1 am and 2 am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
NWS Forecast for: Newport RI
Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA
Last Update: 9:00 am EST Nov 29, 2021