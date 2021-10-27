National Grid’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information.
The estimated time of restoration are based on National Grid’s latest damage analysis and reflect a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
Ryan Belmore has been the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp since 2012. He also currently works for Mountain News, where he serves as Senior Editor - North America for OnTheSnow. He previously worked for the New England Patriots and American Cancer Society. He currently serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).