Live dance and music will light up the Jamestown Arts Center on December 4 as dancer Katie Moorhead and bassist Ian Banno present a series of improvised dances that respond to the current exhibitions and the visitors to the gallery that afternoon.

These free, drop-in performances will take place during the Jamestown Holiday Stroll on December 4 from 12 – 3 pm and provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse at two performers collaborating in the moment to create improvised, responsive dance vignettes.

Katie Moorhead is an award-winning dancer and choreographer. She is the owner of GYROTONIC® Newport and has been a dancer with Island Moving Company since 2013. Ian Banno is a professional bassist. He has performed at venues including the Newport Jazz Festival, the Vail Jazz Festival, Carnegie Hall as the Principal Bassist of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, the Berklee Performance Center, and at the DC Jazz Festival.

Katie Moorhead. IMAGE CREDIT: Eric Hovermale



The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award winning architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won 5 of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Spectrum Theatre, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, the Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org