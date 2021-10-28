Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Friday, October 29

Preservation Society to host a Scavenger Hunt and Trick or Treat event at The Breakers

Blue Anchor Grill – Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Steamy Windows from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Sean Rivers from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Saturday, October 30

Best-selling author Ann Hood hosts ‘The Writing Life’ public talk at Salve Regina on Oct. 30

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Casino Theatre – S.G. Goodman at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Common Fence Community Hall – Kyle Rogers from 12 pm to 3 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –The Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Craft – The Naticks at 3 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Norey’s – Love Scandal at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

Rusty’s – Barfly at 8:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Brian Scott Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Painos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, October 31

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Blue Fo’s from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement – Los Duerinos at 10 pm

St. Colomba’s – Newport String Quartet at 2 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm, Halloween Hilarity with The Bit Players at 8 pm

