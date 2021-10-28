Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, October 29
Preservation Society to host a Scavenger Hunt and Trick or Treat event at The Breakers
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Fall Festival Weekend 2021
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm to 3 pm – Miantonomi Tree Planting Volunteer Event
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 3 pm to 9 pm – Rejects Dogs Halloween Parade at Rejects Beer Co.
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 5:30 pm & 6:30 pm – Preservation Society to host a Scavenger Hunt and Trick or Treat event at The Breakers
- 6:30 pm – Tour de Fright at Bike Newport
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Steamy Windows from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Sean Rivers from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, October 30
Best-selling author Ann Hood hosts ‘The Writing Life’ public talk at Salve Regina on Oct. 30
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Fall Festival Weekend 2021
- 8 am to 5 pm – Bier Garden on Bellevue Pop-Up with Newport Craft
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 11 am & 2 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12 pm – Treats Along the Trails at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Spooky Roam Around Rough Point
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Common Fence Music Presents S.G. Goodman
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Casino Theatre – S.G. Goodman at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Community Hall – Kyle Rogers from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –The Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Craft – The Naticks at 3 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Norey’s – Love Scandal at 9:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Rusty’s – Barfly at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Painos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, October 31
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Fall Festival Weekend 2021
- 8 am to 10 am – Cars & Coffee – Trunk or Treat at Fort Adams
- 10 am to 2 pm – Spooky Paint Party at Greenvale Vineyards
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm & 2 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 2 pm – The Newport String Project Presents: Dvorak, Montgomery and Tate at St. Columba’s Chapel
- 2 pm – 2nd Annual Espresso Martini Contest Sponsored by Bully Boy Distillers at Bar and Board
- 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 5:30 pm – Halloween at St. John’s
- 8 pm – Halloween Hilarity with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Blue Fo’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement – Los Duerinos at 10 pm
- St. Colomba’s – Newport String Quartet at 2 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm, Halloween Hilarity with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
More from What’s Up Newp
- Gerry Goldstein: Horse sense from a cowboy philosopher
- Opinion: Lucy’s Hearth needs the community’s support now more than ever
- National Grid making progress in restoration efforts
- Celtic Woman’s “Postcards From Ireland” arriving at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 18, 2022
- What’s Up This Weekend: Salve Fall Festival Weekend, Halloween Hilarity, Trunk or Treat, and more
- Opinion – Rep. Carson: High stakes of appropriate coastal management
- Edward King House to serve as a new drop-off site for Meals on Wheels
- Newport resident named new VP & Branch Sales Manager at BankNewport’s North Kingstown branch
- Ticket Giveaway: S.G. Goodman Saturday, Oct. 30th at the Newport Casino
- Nor’easter Update: National Grid responding to power outages