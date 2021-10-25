via Salve Regina University

Best-selling author Ann Hood, the founding director of The Newport MFA, Salve Regina University’s low-residency MFA in creative writing, is hosting an afternoon conversation about the writing life open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

“The Writing Life with Ann Hood” will be held on Salve’s campus at the Antone Academic Center, 56 Lawrence Ave. Registration for the event is available at: salve.edu/writing-life.

A Rhode Island native, Hood is the author of the best-selling novels “The Knitting Circle,” “The Obituary Writer,” and most recently, “An Italian Wife.” Her acclaimed memoir, “Comfort: A Journey Through Grief,” explores her path toward healing after the loss of her five-year-old daughter, Grace, who died suddenly in 2002 from a virulent form of strep. Comfort was named one of the top 10 non-fiction books of 2008 by Entertainment Weekly.

On Oct. 30, Hood will discuss her reading habits, her writing hang-ups and how to conquer the blank page as she demonstrates how a master of fine arts degree from The Newport MFA can help writers deepen their commitment to the writing life. She’ll also share her favorite exercises to get your pen moving across the page, whether you’re chapters into a book or just getting started.

The Newport MFA immerses students in the creative life through residencies and mentorships, publishing and editing panels and craft talks, always with a sustained focus on writing. The two-year creative writing program provides dedicated faculty mentorship in the genres of fiction, poetry, nonfiction and historical fiction and culminates with each student completing a polished manuscript.

The low-residency format of the MFA program in creative writing honors the increasing demands on students’ time, teaching them to integrate writing into their day and setting them on the path to becoming lifelong writers.

