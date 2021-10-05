The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a Scavenger Hunt and Trick or Treat event at The Breakers on Friday, October 29, with separate timed entries at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Families are invited to come in costume to walk through the house, look for Halloween-themed items and receive treats from costumed Preservation Society staff members. There will be some spooky sights among the gilded rooms. Last year, this event sold out quickly as The Breakers was invaded by pirates, mummies, superheroes and vampires.

“Last year was the first time we opened The Breakers to this event, and it proved to be extremely popular,” Preservation Society CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe said in a press release today. “It was so much fun to see children and entire families in costume, experiencing The Breakers in a different way. We are looking forward to another enjoyable evening.”

Tickets cost $10 per youth, ages 2-17, and $7 per adult. Children under two are admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Photographs may be taken, but flash photography is not allowed inside The Breakers. For tickets, visit Scavenger Hunt and Trick or Treat at The Breakers