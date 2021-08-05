Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Friday, August 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos frm 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

King Park – Diane Blue, Ilana Katz Katz Summer Folk from 5 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Zane Christopher at 1 pm, Jake Kulak at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – DownCity Band at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: Linda Belt and Jay Are Adams at 6:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

6 pm – Middletown Town Council

Saturday, August 7

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm, Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan from 5 pm to 8 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Timmy Smith at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The 40 at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, August 8

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Julio Amaro from 5 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

King Park – Larry’s Brown’s Swinglane Orchestra from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Z-Boys at 4 pm

One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government