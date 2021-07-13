Child & Family will host their 155th Birthday Soiree on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Belle Mer in Newport from 6 pm to 11 pm. The entire celebration was recently gifted to the organization by a generous donor with the intent of creating a fundraiser for the agency. All funds raised at this special event will support Child & Family’s programs for families, children, and seniors.

For more than 155, years Child & Family has been providing essential services across Rhode Island. Child & Family’s case managers, teachers, foster families, and others have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic to keep families together, children cared for, and seniors safe in their homes. The evening at Belle Mer will be a chance to celebrate their accomplishments and heroic efforts.

Child & Family is reaching out to the community to support the programs their clients depend on. “Please help celebrate the legacy of Child & Family with a “Happy Birthday” gift that will create lasting and positive change. To make a gift, or purchase an event ticket, please visit childandfamilyri155birthday.org,”, Child & Family says in a statement.

Child & Family wishes to thank their dedicated community partners who helped to facilitate this opportunity. Thank you to the owners of Fluke Newport, Jeff Callaghan and Geremie Callaghan, and Stasia Callaghan Anthony with Exquisite Events. To learn more, please visit childandfamilyri155birthday.org.