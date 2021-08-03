In an effort to assist the State with its goal of vaccinating more Rhode Islanders against COVID-19, the Community College of Rhode Island has partnered with the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) to host a free vaccination clinic for its students, faculty, and staff, as well as the greater Newport community, at the college’s Newport Campus.

CCRI will host a drive-through vaccination clinic on Saturday, August 7, 10–11:30 am. RIDOH will be administering both the two-dose Pfizer vaccine (approved for 12+) and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (approved for 18+).

CCRI’s Newport Campus is located at One Chafee Boulevard in the North End of Newport.

While registration is preferred, no appointment is necessary – drive-ups and walk-ups welcome. To register in advance, sign up here.