TheRun&Shoot Filmworks Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF), also knownas”The Summer’s Finest Film Festival”,announced recently that it will return for its 19th year August 6 – 14, 2021.

The MVAAFF is a nine-day event that showcases the works of independent and established African-American filmmakers.

According to their website, they have screened and promoted some of the most outstanding and emerging Feature, Documentary and Short films produced by and starring African Americans from across the world.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which is scheduled to host all screenings and events at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center.

Organizers of the festival say that they “will follow all COVID protocols as issued by the state of Mass and will update our website in July”.