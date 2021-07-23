Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.
On Saturday, August 8, Newport Marriott is hosting a job fair. Those seeking job opportunities are invited to stop by their hotel between 11 am – 2 pm.
“Come dressed in business casual attire and bring your resume. Interviews will be held on-site! We hope you are as excited as we are for you to join our close-knit team! Come start a rewarding career with us today!,” Newport Marriott writes.
Newport Marriott is hiring for all positions. Scan the QR code at the bottom to start your journey.