On Saturday, August 8, Newport Marriott is hosting a job fair. Those seeking job opportunities are invited to stop by their hotel between 11 am – 2 pm.

“Come dressed in business casual attire and bring your resume. Interviews will be held on-site! We hope you are as excited as we are for you to join our close-knit team! Come start a rewarding career with us today!,” Newport Marriott writes.

Newport Marriott is hiring for all positions. Scan the QR code at the bottom to start your journey.