Open Studios and Drive-By Art returns to Conanicut Island on Saturday, August 7 from 10 am – 5 pm. Jointly hosted by the Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) and Conanicut Island Art Association (CIAA), Open Studios is a one-day, island-wide event where participating artists invite the public into their studios or to see their work outside while passing by.

There are more than 30 participating artists across the island as well as groups of artists with pop-up displays at Out of the Box Studio and Gallery and behind the JAC on Douglas Street. From 10 am to 3 pm at the Community Mural Wall at the JAC, all are welcome to join in a participatory project called the “People’s Patchwork,” which will offer coloring sheets based on the Ohio Star quilting pattern.

Participating artists of Open Studios and Drive-By Art include: Shirley Bell, Coffee Bell, Kathleen Caswell, Rose M Chase, Clancy Designs Glass Studio, Bernie Courtney, Daniel Dunn, Joannie Ellie, David Gagnon, Joanne Koehler, Deb Lichtenstein, Sue Mailloux, Jody Pandelidis, Wilson Pollock, Elaine S Porter, Christopher T Terry, Ernie Wulff, Honest Forms, Jillian Barber, Looking Upwards, Peter Diepenbrock, Peter Marcus, Kelly McDermott, Rick Meli, Out of the Box Studio and Gallery, Melanie Saunders, Susan Schaffer, Gillian Stoneburner, Didi Suydam, Brad Vaccaro, and Christi Work.

Maureen Coleman, Executive Director of the JAC, explains “Last summer, we expanded the number of participating artists and added outdoor Drive-By Art as a way to bring art to the community during the peak COVID-19 restrictions. The community was so enthusiastic that we are continuing with that expanded format this summer. Jamestown is home to so many talented artists, so it’s exciting to have this one day of special inside access to their studios and artwork. With more than 30 artists participating, there’s a huge variety of artwork to explore!”

An interactive tour map is available on the JAC’s website: jamestownartcenter.org/events/open-studios. It provides full details on participating artists, their location, hours, and more. Flyers will be available at the JAC beginning at 10 am on August 7 or the map can be accessed on your mobile phone for point-to-point directions. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to Sunday, August 8 from 10 am – 5 pm.

At a Glance:

WHO: Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) and Conanicut Island Art Association (CIAA) bring together 30+ local artists

WHAT: Open Studios and Drive-By Art

WHERE: Artist studios throughout Jamestown, detailed map available at jamestownartcenter.org/events/open-studios

WHEN: Saturday, August 7, 10 am – 5 pm (rain date on Sunday, August 8)

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award winning architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won 5 of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Spectrum Theatre, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, the Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org