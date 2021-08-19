Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, August 20
Things To Do
- Ida Lewis Distance Race
- Newport Summer Symposium; Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact On Defense at Naval Station Newport
- 10 am – Summer Stories at the Whitehorne House
- 10 am – Heritage Tree Center Behind the Scenes Tour at Newport Tree Conservancy Heritage Tree Center
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Friends of the Waterfront’s 2021 Waterfront Concerts at King Park
- 5 pm to 10 pm – The 46th Annual St. Barnabas Festival
- 6 pm – 2021 Be Great For Nate Fundraising Gala
- 6:30 pm – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Carolyn Plummer at The Newport Playhouse
- 7 pm – Summer Outdoor Concert Series featuring Alisa Amador at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co. Acoustic Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again
- King Park – Dave Furlong & The Honk, Bill Kilian’s Voyages Irish Folk Music & Ceili Dancing from 5 pm to 7 pm
- Landing – Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 9 pm
- Newport Craft – Mel at 5 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Carolyn Plummer at 6:30 pm
- Norman Bird Sancutary – Summer Outdoor Concert Series featuring Alisa Amador at 7 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, August 21
- Bike Newport’s 10-Spot Ride returns on August 21
- Clean Ocean Access’ Paddle for Access returns to Newport Harbor on August 21
- Nantucket Boy & Girls Club announce 2021 Tim Russert Summer Groove will take place on August 21
Things To Do
- Ida Lewis Distance Race
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 11 am – 10-Spot Ride with Bike Newport
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12 pm to 10 pm – The 46th Annual St. Barnabas Festival
- 5 pm – USA vs. Jamaica – Newport International Polo Series
- 6 pm – CHART YOUR COURSE WITH IYRS Summer Celebration!
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Pat Cottrell from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm, Brian Scott Band at 6:30 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again
- Landing – Jay Parker at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Santana tribute band at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am, Country Music Night featuring Mickey Lamantia & Tyler James at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, August 22
- Today In Newport History: August 22, 1762 – Ann Franklin Takes Over Newport Mercury, Becomes First Female Editor in U.S.
Things To Do
- Bike Newport Full Moon Ride
- 8 am to 3 pm – Newport Car Museum AutoFest 2021
- 10 am – Gravestones and their Carvers tour
- 10:30 am to 5 pm – The 46th Annual St. Barnabas Festival
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 2 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces at Greenvale!
- 3 pm to 6 pm – NIMFEST at King Park
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 4 p mto 7 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Johnny’s – Newport Islan Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm.
- King Park – CeeCee & The Riders, Newport Songwriters at King Park from 3 pm to 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am
- One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
