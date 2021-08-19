Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, August 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co. Acoustic Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again

King Park – Dave Furlong & The Honk, Bill Kilian’s Voyages Irish Folk Music & Ceili Dancing from 5 pm to 7 pm

Landing – Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 9 pm

Newport Craft – Mel at 5 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Carolyn Plummer at 6:30 pm

Norman Bird Sancutary – Summer Outdoor Concert Series featuring Alisa Amador at 7 pm

O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled

Saturday, August 21

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Pat Cottrell from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm, Brian Scott Band at 6:30 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again

Landing – Jay Parker at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Santana tribute band at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am, Country Music Night featuring Mickey Lamantia & Tyler James at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Live music at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled

Sunday, August 22

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 4 p mto 7 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 5 pm to 8 pm

Johnny’s – Newport Islan Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm.

King Park – CeeCee & The Riders, Newport Songwriters at King Park from 3 pm to 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am

One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government