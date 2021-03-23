The 2021 Tim Russert Summer is on, according to a Facebook post this week from the Nantucket Boys & Girls Club.

Organizers say on their website that “this year will be reimagined as a series of intimate gatherings at various locations on Nantucket. Mark your calendars for August 21st, 2021 and get ready for the 20th Summer Groove, a night of solidarity, generosity, and support of the next generation of Nantucket”.

Due to COVID-19, the event was forced to be a live virtual program in 2020.

For more information, visit https://nantucketboysandgirlsclub.org/events/tim-russert-summer-groove/