The 2021 Tim Russert Summer is on, according to a Facebook post this week from the Nantucket Boys & Girls Club.

Organizers say on their website that “this year will be reimagined as a series of intimate gatherings at various locations on Nantucket. Mark your calendars for August 21st, 2021 and get ready for the 20th Summer Groove, a night of solidarity, generosity, and support of the next generation of Nantucket”.

Due to COVID-19, the event was forced to be a live virtual program in 2020.

For more information, visit https://nantucketboysandgirlsclub.org/events/tim-russert-summer-groove/

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.