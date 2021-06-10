What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Summer in Newport and live music, they go together like clam cakes and chowder.
There’s no short supply of live music on any given night in Newport. Here’s a look at all that can be enjoyed outdoors this summer for free or for a small donation.
Schedules subject to change. This story will be updated as more schedules, additional details are announced. Please check with event organizers/venues for the latest updates throughout the season.
NIMFEST at King Park: Sundays in July & August
All concerts are scheduled on Sundays from 3 pm – 6 pm, there are no rain dates. Bring a chair or enjoy the lawn seating at the park, shows are free and open to the public of all ages! Free.
Family Night/Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach
Family Night Concerts take place on Tuesday’s in July & August. Children’s Nights take place on Thursday’s in July & August. All shows begin at 6:00 pm. Free.
2021 Waterfront Concerts at King Park
Concerts are presented by Friends of the Waterfront and the City of Newport, made possible by the Isham Family Fund. Free.
Summer Outdoor Concert Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
New this 2021 season, the Norman Bird Sanctuary and Common Fence Music will present the Summer Outdoor Concert Series. These outdoor performances will feature a diverse array of nationally renowned musicians: Sean Rowe, Dom Flemons, Alisa Amador, The Oshima Brothers, and Roanoke. Starting on June 18 and continuing through October 2, this series of concerts will be performed in one of Newport area’s most scenic outdoor spaces, the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Tickets are available for purchase through the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. General Admission tickets are on sale for $35 per person.
Jazz On The Lawn at Rough Point
Grab a picnic basket and blanket, and take in the ocean breezes while the Leon Lee Dorsey Quartet jams on the Rough Point terrace on July 15 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. Rain date July 16. Free.
Picnic Performance at Rough Point
Join Newport Restoration Foundation for their monthly outdoor art performance series on the grounds of Rough Point. The Rhode Island Black Storytellers take the stage at Rough Point for a series of independence-themed stories set to music. Visitors can lounge on the grass amongst the blooms in the Formal Garden, or bring blankets, chairs, or pillows to relax. Grounds open at 6:00 pm, performance begins at 6:30 pm. $15.
Summer Stories at Whitehorne House
This free program presented by Newport Restoration Foundation on Fridays at 10 am in June, July, and August is recommended for kids aged Pre-K to 1st grade and takes place in thepocket garden at the Whitehorne House Museum. Listen to storybook readings in the garden and put together a themed craft to take home. Outdoor ground seating provided. Free.
Newport Music Festival: July 4 – 20
Newport Music Festival will host seventeen concerts outdoors for its 53rd season, July 4 – 20. Full schedule here.
The festival will present a few family-friendly and free concerts this season;
- July 4: Reline Brass Quintet: A Salute To America (Sold Out)
- July 6: Redline Brass Quintet at Rough Point (Sold Out)
- July 9: Third Coast Percussion: MLK Center Family Concert
Music At Sunset Concert Series at Blithewold Mansion (Bristol)
Spread out the picnic, soak up the warmth of the summer sun over Narragansett Bay, and enjoy a variety of musical performances by local musicians. Wednesday nights at Blithewold are the perfect way to enjoy summer with friends and family!
Tickets will be sold by carload only. Carload pricing includes up to 4 passengers, additional tickets need to be purchased for additional passengers arriving in the same car.
$45 Member car | $55 Non-Member Car
JULY (6 PM to 8 PM):
- July 7: Honky Tonk Knights
- July 14: Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan
- July 21: Colby James Band
- July 28: October Road – James Taylor tribute band
AUGUST (6 PM to 8 PM):
- August 4: The DMB Project
- August 11: Riki Rocksteady and the Void Union
- August 18: Colby James & The Ramblers
- August 25: Panoramic View
SEPTEMBER (5 PM to 7 PM):
- September 1: Jimmy Ryan & the Haymakers Bluegrass
- September 8: Honky Tonk Knights
- September 15: Comanchero
- September 22: C Note Missionaries – New Orleans blues
- September 29: The TeleDynes – rockabilly
Summer Concert Series at Shops at Long Wharf
Enjoy free concerts throughout the summer from 1 pm to 5 pm down at the Shops at Long Wharf. Schedule coming soon!
Music at The Fort
The Fort Adams Trust will host a free summer concert series at Fort Adams State Park this summer Stay tuned for details.
