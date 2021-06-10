Summer in Newport and live music, they go together like clam cakes and chowder.

There’s no short supply of live music on any given night in Newport. Here’s a look at all that can be enjoyed outdoors this summer for free or for a small donation.

Schedules subject to change. This story will be updated as more schedules, additional details are announced. Please check with event organizers/venues for the latest updates throughout the season.

NIMFEST at King Park: Sundays in July & August

All concerts are scheduled on Sundays from 3 pm – 6 pm, there are no rain dates. Bring a chair or enjoy the lawn seating at the park, shows are free and open to the public of all ages! Free.

Family Night/Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach

Family Night Concerts take place on Tuesday’s in July & August. Children’s Nights take place on Thursday’s in July & August. All shows begin at 6:00 pm. Free.

2021 Waterfront Concerts at King Park

Concerts are presented by Friends of the Waterfront and the City of Newport, made possible by the Isham Family Fund. Free.

Summer Outdoor Concert Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary

New this 2021 season, the Norman Bird Sanctuary and Common Fence Music will present the Summer Outdoor Concert Series. These outdoor performances will feature a diverse array of nationally renowned musicians: Sean Rowe, Dom Flemons, Alisa Amador, The Oshima Brothers, and Roanoke. Starting on June 18 and continuing through October 2, this series of concerts will be performed in one of Newport area’s most scenic outdoor spaces, the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Tickets are available for purchase through the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. General Admission tickets are on sale for $35 per person.

Jazz On The Lawn at Rough Point

Grab a picnic basket and blanket, and take in the ocean breezes while the Leon Lee Dorsey Quartet jams on the Rough Point terrace on July 15 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. Rain date July 16. Free.

Picnic Performance at Rough Point

Join Newport Restoration Foundation for their monthly outdoor art performance series on the grounds of Rough Point. The Rhode Island Black Storytellers take the stage at Rough Point for a series of independence-themed stories set to music. Visitors can lounge on the grass amongst the blooms in the Formal Garden, or bring blankets, chairs, or pillows to relax. Grounds open at 6:00 pm, performance begins at 6:30 pm. $15.

Summer Stories at Whitehorne House

This free program presented by Newport Restoration Foundation on Fridays at 10 am in June, July, and August is recommended for kids aged Pre-K to 1st grade and takes place in thepocket garden at the Whitehorne House Museum. Listen to storybook readings in the garden and put together a themed craft to take home. Outdoor ground seating provided. Free.

Newport Music Festival: July 4 – 20

Newport Music Festival will host seventeen concerts outdoors for its 53rd season, July 4 – 20. Full schedule here.

The festival will present a few family-friendly and free concerts this season;

July 4: Reline Brass Quintet: A Salute To America (Sold Out)

July 6: Redline Brass Quintet at Rough Point (Sold Out)

July 9: Third Coast Percussion: MLK Center Family Concert

Music At Sunset Concert Series at Blithewold Mansion (Bristol)

Spread out the picnic, soak up the warmth of the summer sun over Narragansett Bay, and enjoy a variety of musical performances by local musicians. Wednesday nights at Blithewold are the perfect way to enjoy summer with friends and family!

Tickets will be sold by carload only. Carload pricing includes up to 4 passengers, additional tickets need to be purchased for additional passengers arriving in the same car.

$45 Member car | $55 Non-Member Car

June 16: Magnolia Cajun Band

June 23: Roger Ceresi and Greg LaBoss

June 30: French Roast

JULY (6 PM to 8 PM):

July 7: Honky Tonk Knights

July 14: Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan

July 21: Colby James Band

July 28: October Road – James Taylor tribute band

AUGUST (6 PM to 8 PM):

August 4: The DMB Project

August 11: Riki Rocksteady and the Void Union

August 18: Colby James & The Ramblers

August 25: Panoramic View

SEPTEMBER (5 PM to 7 PM):

Summer Concert Series at Shops at Long Wharf

Enjoy free concerts throughout the summer from 1 pm to 5 pm down at the Shops at Long Wharf. Schedule coming soon!

Music at The Fort

The Fort Adams Trust will host a free summer concert series at Fort Adams State Park this summer Stay tuned for details.

