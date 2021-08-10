On August 21, 2021, from 11 am to 4 pm, the neighborhoods of Newport will become a feast for the senses as bicyclists visit ten beautiful locations scattered throughout the city while supporting efforts to improve bicycling in Newport and beyond. The event is aptly titled the “10-Spot Ride”.

Last year’s pandemic restrictions inspired this exciting event with delicious food, cool drinks, live music, and a sense of community while also meeting Covid safety protocols. The 2020 inaugural 10-Spot Ride exceeded all expectations. The now-annual event returns on August 21st!

Here’s how it works: On the day of the event, attendees check-in at their assigned location – one of the ten “Spots” – and there they receive the event program with maps and details on the food, music, and non-alcoholic libations featured at each Spot. The listings are not shared until the day of the event – adding to the fun, mystery, and adventure of the event. The locations include the homes of generous hosts who invite these bike-happy supporters into their otherwise very private gardens.

“While this event came about in a challenging time, the result is delightfully entertaining, fun, and full of surprises,” explained Bari Freeman, Founder and Executive Director of Bike Newport in a statement. “The locations offer a behind-the-scenes experience of Newport’s iconic range of landscapes – from a lush hidden arboretum to a seaside Cliff Walk estate, and everything in between. Add good food and good music and it’s stunning fun for everyone.”







Photos from the 2020 Ten Spot Ride

The food offerings for the event include tasty bites from Newport eateries such as Salvation Café, O’Brien’s Pub, Hawk & Handsaw Farm, and Vieste Simply Italian, to name a few. Sprinkled throughout are local sweets and savories from Leo’s Market, CRU Café, and more. Music by local favorites Julio Amaro, Beth Barron, Derek Escher & Ann Meers, Dragonfly Marie, Mel, Michelle Siegel, and more will add to the outdoor ambiance.

Bike Newport Board Member and Dragonfly Marie bass/guitarist Valerie Larkin coordinate the array of participating musicians, “Every performer from 2020 asked to do it again – the vibe of the day is wonderful – happy people out for a beautiful ride enjoying so much of what Newport has to offer in one afternoon. We’re excited that conditions make it possible for more people to enjoy the musicians, sites, and tastes this year.”

“The 10 Spot ride was the highlight of our 2020 summer – we had so much fun providing farm fresh bites in a beautiful, intimate backyard event,” commented Kidder Gowen of Hawk & Handsaw Farm in Middletown. “We even had an impromptu sing along! One of the great pleasures in life is feeling connected to your community and to enjoy food, drink, laughter, and even song together.”

Tickets are available online and quantities are limited. Visit www.bikenewportri.org/10-Spot